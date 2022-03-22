CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 3,374.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 194,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $7,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

