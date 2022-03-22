Critical Contrast: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.65% 4.23% 0.66% Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million 4.70 $1.82 million $0.27 27.04 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.46 $3.16 million $1.05 14.94

Cincinnati Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

