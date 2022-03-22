Critical Contrast: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) vs. mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for mCloud Technologies and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 PTC 0 2 6 0 2.75

mCloud Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. PTC has a consensus target price of $147.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mCloud Technologies and PTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.10 million 3.78 -$27.52 million ($1.73) -2.72 PTC $1.81 billion 7.22 $476.92 million $4.20 26.35

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies. mCloud Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -133.63% -438.82% -45.79% PTC 27.21% 17.89% 7.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PTC beats mCloud Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

