Critical Contrast: United Bancorp (UBCP) and Its Peers

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29% United Bancorp Competitors 29.14% 12.37% 1.25%

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million $9.45 million 10.68 United Bancorp Competitors $1.27 billion $292.06 million 12.37

United Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp Competitors 2211 9314 7504 546 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.54%. Given United Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

United Bancorp rivals beat United Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

