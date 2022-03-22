Critical Review: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) versus Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

90.4% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.74 $365.15 million $6.29 9.18 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.07 $19.88 billion $3.04 4.52

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Callon Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 4 3 0 2.25 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $70.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $13.46, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 17.86% 40.46% 9.08% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.24% 8.67%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.