Critical Survey: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PetroQuest Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 2 10 7 0 2.26

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $23.66, suggesting a potential downside of 11.56%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.39 $411.78 million $1.49 17.95

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Range Resources 14.05% 31.21% 7.94%

Risk and Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy (Get Rating)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

