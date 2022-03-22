Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRON. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CRON opened at C$4.48 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.82.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

