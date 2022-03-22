Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded at Barclays

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

CRON opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

