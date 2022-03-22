Crowns (CWS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00107419 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

