Crust Achieves Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007391 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00114510 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00316408 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars.

