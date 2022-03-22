Crypton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $169,925.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $169,925.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypton has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,160,854 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

