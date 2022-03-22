CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in CSX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 31,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in CSX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 27,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 45,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

