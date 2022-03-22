CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 422,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,680,832. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.