Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.78. 9,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 562,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02.
About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Health (HLTH)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.