Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Critical Contrast

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Timberland Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Timberland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp 36.62% 12.59% 1.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.25 $27.58 million $3.05 9.21

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

