Curecoin Price Hits $0.0559 on Major Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00287486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,499,709 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.