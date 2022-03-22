CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.15. 1,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 691,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 2,264.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 14,988.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CureVac by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

