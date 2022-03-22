CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.17. 4,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 783,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

