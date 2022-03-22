CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $134.60

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.60, but opened at $131.35. CVR Partners shares last traded at $130.16, with a volume of 2,239 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $5.24 dividend. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.11%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.