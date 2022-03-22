CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.63 million and $153,057.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,569.09 or 0.99958615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00285751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

