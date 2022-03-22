Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Up 18.7% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $162,385.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $135.45 or 0.00317988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00114797 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

