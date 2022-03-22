Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.20. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 6,355 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on DADA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

