Darling Ingredients Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,563 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 593% compared to the average daily volume of 658 call options.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,437. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

