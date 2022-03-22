Darwin Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. The company has a market cap of $364.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $128.01 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.