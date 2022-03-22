Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $905,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.20 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

