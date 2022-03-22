Dash (DASH) Price Tops $127.24 on Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $541.86 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $127.24 or 0.00297880 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.00743509 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,636,136 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.