Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.0760 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (DAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 37% against the dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $241,572.54 and $1,918.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003988 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.38 or 0.01323637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,179,880 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

