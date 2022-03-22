Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,362.00

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $269,961.77 and approximately $2,362.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.53 or 0.07014048 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.12 or 0.99794697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,173,818 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

