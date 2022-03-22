Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $12,011,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

