DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of DaVita worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in DaVita by 69.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 18.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

