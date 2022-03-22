Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $9.83

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $9.58. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

