DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,349 ($109.91) to GBX 7,000 ($92.15) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,700 ($101.37) to GBX 7,900 ($104.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of DCCPY stock remained flat at $$41.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DCC has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.