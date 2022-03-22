DecentBet Hits One Day Volume of $131.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $450,599.99 and approximately $131.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

