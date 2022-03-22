Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.56. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 48,530 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.75.
About Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Down (DPDW)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.