DEEPSPACE (DPS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $433,829.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $10.47 million and $433,829.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.14 or 0.07025715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.23 or 0.99873094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042937 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

