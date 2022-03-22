DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.18

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $770,855.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.38 or 0.06997297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,409.68 or 0.99870591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042819 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,670,613 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.