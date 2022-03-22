DeHive Market Cap Tops $229,260.86 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $229,260.86 and $95,457.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.97 or 0.07034210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.97 or 1.00059026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042260 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

