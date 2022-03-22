Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.51

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.51 and traded as low as $40.86. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 61,344 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

