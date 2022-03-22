Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 8,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 76,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
About Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delphax Technologies (DLPX)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Delphax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.