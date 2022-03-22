DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Tops $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00303754 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003971 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.01319974 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

