Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Down 3.2%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 1,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.