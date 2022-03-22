Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.50.

WILLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

