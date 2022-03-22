DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
DNACF opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
