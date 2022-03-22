Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

DNLI opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

