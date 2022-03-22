Denbury Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01. Denbury has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $59,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $54,082,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $45,142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423,864 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

