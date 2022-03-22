DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

