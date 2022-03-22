DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

