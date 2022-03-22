Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DLN. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.67).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,140 ($41.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,232.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,393.90.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

