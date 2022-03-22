Desjardins Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$60.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 6,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,648. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

