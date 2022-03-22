Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%.
NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Americas Silver (Get Rating)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americas Silver (USAS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.